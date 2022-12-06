Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Financial Review

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Learning Tree International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Udemy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.58 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -12.17 Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Udemy and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Udemy has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Udemy and Learning Tree International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 66.26%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Learning Tree International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Udemy beats Learning Tree International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Learning Tree International

(Get Rating)

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.