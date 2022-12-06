UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,912 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of UDR worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

