Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $472.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.90. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $477.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.