UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $535.04 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.