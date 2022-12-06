Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $5.34 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00031380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.41 million and $4.01 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.