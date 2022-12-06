USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $79,478.08 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 63,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $103.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

