USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $43.28 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.28 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501572 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,144.08 or 0.30243619 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,273,796,729 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
