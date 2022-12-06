USDD (USDD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77.86 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. USDD has a market cap of $711.94 million and approximately $77.86 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

