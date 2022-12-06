USDX [Kava] 1-Day Volume Tops $194,953.15 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $98.82 million and approximately $194,953.15 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,079.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00655431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00243181 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00059581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88618831 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $218,440.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

