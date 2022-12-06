V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

VFC stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

