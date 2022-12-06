Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

