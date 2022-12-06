Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

