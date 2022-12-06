Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.