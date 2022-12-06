Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VYM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.