Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wick Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wick Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $367.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.