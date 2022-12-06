Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

