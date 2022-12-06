Venus 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.76 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Venus has a market cap of $52.16 million and $1.76 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00025125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

