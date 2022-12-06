VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,353 shares.The stock last traded at $0.60 and had previously closed at $0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.