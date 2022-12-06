VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,353 shares.The stock last traded at $0.60 and had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

