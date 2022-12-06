Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. Verint Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verint Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

