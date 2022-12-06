Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 46,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $5,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

