Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for approximately 3.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 18.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,028. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

