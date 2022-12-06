Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $1.89 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 32.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Down 0.9 %

NCR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.