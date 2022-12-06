Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,743 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 4.8% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,864. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

