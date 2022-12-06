Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Okta by 73.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 20,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

