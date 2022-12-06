Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

CWAN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,435 shares of company stock worth $3,586,008. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

