Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.