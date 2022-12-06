Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
