Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($118.95) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vinci Stock Down 0.5 %
EPA DG opened at €97.71 ($102.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.37. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($93.47).
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
