Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,737 put options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,075 put options.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 214,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
