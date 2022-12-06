Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,737 put options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,075 put options.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 214,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 644.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 255,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

