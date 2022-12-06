Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 1.79 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89.23 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 57,194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,494,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,483.00. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 88.56 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

