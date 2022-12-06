Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $22.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 4.6 %

About Vor Biopharma

Shares of VOR stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

