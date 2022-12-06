Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $22.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
