Voya Investment Management LLC Has $29.65 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

GD opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

