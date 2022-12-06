Voya Investment Management LLC Has $41.13 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,216 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $41,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 2.0 %

MET opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.