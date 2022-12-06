Voya Investment Management LLC Has $43.30 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 447,792 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,168,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,050,000 after purchasing an additional 685,390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,135,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.