Voya Investment Management LLC Has $45.17 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $232.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

