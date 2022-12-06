Voya Investment Management LLC Has $48.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.