Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $50,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.