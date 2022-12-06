Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114,472 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 103.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 36,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 69,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 188.9% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 252,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.5 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.