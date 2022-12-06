Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 15,307 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $36,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.24.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.