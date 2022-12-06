Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 70,921 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,921 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $34,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $7,558,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Target by 1,233.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

