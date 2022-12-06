Vp plc (VP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VP Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 680 ($8.29) on Tuesday. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 640 ($7.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,010 ($12.32). The company has a market capitalization of £273.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,161.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 704.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 803.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.68) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

