Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

VYNT opened at $1.27 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vyant Bio by 405,350.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

