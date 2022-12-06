W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 220,245 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AR traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 5,940,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,519. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

