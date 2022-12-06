WAX Reaches Market Cap of $133.68 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. WAX has a market cap of $133.68 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00499303 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30106806 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,819,973 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,287,706,565.222348 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05847389 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,088,591.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

