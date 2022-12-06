Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $240.07.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.