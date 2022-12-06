Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading 2.4% Higher

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.48. 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

