Wedbush Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $77.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

