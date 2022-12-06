Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

12/2/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00.

11/29/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/29/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/29/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

11/22/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

11/11/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $36.00.

11/7/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $36.00.

10/12/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

