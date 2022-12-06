Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):

12/2/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($70.72) price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($65.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/30/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/30/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($81.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,200 ($75.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($69.50) price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,500 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($52.43).

10/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($69.50) price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($70.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,200 ($75.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($68.04) to GBX 5,450 ($66.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($76.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2022 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($70.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,684 ($69.31). 1,666,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,157. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,064.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,043.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.93), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,208.19).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

