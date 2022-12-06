Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (L)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies (TSE: L):

11/17/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$136.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.50.

11/17/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

11/10/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

11/7/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$127.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$122.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$90.46 and a 12-month high of C$124.77.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total transaction of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total transaction of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

