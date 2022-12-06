Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

